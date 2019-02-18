Little beauty from Atyrau to represent Kazakhstan at int'l beauty pageant

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A little beauty from Atyrau will represent Kazakhstan at the Little Miss and Mister World 2019 beauty pageant, Kazinform reports.

Altynai Ramazanova from Atyrau won the grand prix of the Republican Beauty contest Little Prince and Princess of Asia, granting her the right to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming international pageant.



Altynai was only 4 when she claimed the crown of Little Miss Atyrau 2018.



At the Republican Beauty Pageant Little Prince and Princess of Asia she surpassed 30 beauties from all corners of Kazakhstan.



She will travel to Bodrum in May to partake in the forthcoming beauty pageant.