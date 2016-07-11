Little boy miraculously survives car crash that killed his family in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A little boy miraculously survived a horrific car crash that killed all his family members in Karaganda region on Saturday.

According to reports, the fatal road accident that claimed lives of 6 people happened on the Almaty-Karaganda highway at 11:15 a.m.



"The 4-year-old boy was rushed to the central hospital of Balkhash town in critical condition. He was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury, multiple closed wounds and traumatic shock. Presently, the boy is in stable condition," said spokesperson of the Karaganda Regional Healthcare Department Aizhan Issa.



The police believe that a driver of the Lexus car the boy and his family were traveling in lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the car capsized and ended up in a road ditch killing everyone in it, except for the boy.



The police are currently investigating.