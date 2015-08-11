Little boy struggles to earn his taekwondo white belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Before earning his white belt, the 3-year-old first has to chop a board by stomping on it with one foot.

The video, taken at Peak Taekwondo in California, first shows the instructor prepare the young protege for the task. And the kid seems pretty confident getting started, but when he's told to go, he jumps onto the board and begins excitedly jumping up and down, making his classmates and instructor laugh.

After a little more direction from his instructor, the boy finally manages to break the board and earn his white belt, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.