    Little boy survives after falling from 7th floor in Aktau

    10:16, 22 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little boy plummeted from the 7th floor of a residential complex in Aktau city and survived on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Lada.kz.

    The accident occurred at the residential complex Green Park situated in the 17th micro-district at 6:00 p.m. on June 21.

    His parents said their son was playing on a window sill and, then, fell out of the window.

    According to witnesses, the boy survived only because he fell on a wire net stretched above the first floor of the residential complex.

    He was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical check. The doctors confirmed he had not sustained any serious injuries.

    The incident is under investigation.

    Tags:
    Incidents Regions Accidents Mangystau region News
