    Little girl falls 6 floors down in Aktobe, miraculously survives

    08:18, 02 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little girl miraculously survived after she fell 6 floors down of an apartment block in Aktobe on May 28, Kazinform has learnt from Diapazon newspaper.

    According to witnesses, the two-year-old Ayana fell out of a balcony on the 6th floor and plummeted to the concrete below on Saturday evening.

    Paramedics rushed the little one to a hospital after the falling. Doctors say it is a miracle as the girl only suffered only internal injuries, brain contusion and a wound on her chin. Ayana is in stable condition, she even plays with her toys.

    Her parents are still in shock after the incident.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Aktobe region Incidents Regions Accidents News
