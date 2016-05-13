Little girl missing for 10 days found dead in Atyrau region

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A 7-year-old child who had drowned in West Kazakhstan region 10 days ago was found in Atyrau region on Thursday.

The child went missing on May 2 around 7:00 p.m. in Taipak village in West Kazakhstan region. The frantic search for the girl came to nothing.

Her lifeless body was found on the bank of Ural River near Akkala village in Atyrau region at 3:00 p.m. on May 12.

Medical examiners are to determine the cause of her death.