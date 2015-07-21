Little girl passes away after surviving horrific car crash in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A little girl who miraculously survived a deadly road accident near Shymkent city has passed away in a hospital today.

Doctors of the hospital in Shymkent fought for the toddler's life but to no avail. According to them, the girl sustained fatal injuries and was in critical condition upon arrival. The road accident in which the baby was injured also claimed lives of four adults. The car crash occurred on the Shymkent-Tashkent highway tonight involving a truck and a BMW vehicle. Two women and two men were killed in it.