Live concerts to celebrate May 1 and May 9

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Solemn live concerts will be held to mark the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan on May 1 and the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the WWII on May 9.

Rosa Rymbayeva, Tolkyn Zabirova, Parviz Nazarov and Ali Okapov will take part in the May 1 concert streamed live on the Almaty Creative YouTube Channel at 08:30 p.m. The live concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be streamed at 07:00 p.m. also featuring Kazakhstani celebrities.