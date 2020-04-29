  • kz
    Live concerts to celebrate May 1 and May 9

    13:42, 29 April 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Solemn live concerts will be held to mark the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan on May 1 and the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the WWII on May 9.

    Rosa Rymbayeva, Tolkyn Zabirova, Parviz Nazarov and Ali Okapov will take part in the May 1 concert streamed live on the Almaty Creative YouTube Channel at 08:30 p.m. The live concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be streamed at 07:00 p.m. also featuring Kazakhstani celebrities.


    Almaty Culture
