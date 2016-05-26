LIVE VIDEO: Kazakh President attends plenary session at 9th Astana Economic Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Watch President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participate in the plenary session within the framework of the IX Astana Economic Forum.

Participating in the session are world's well-known experts, politicians, businessmen and heads of large financial institutions, namely WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma and many others.

Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director, is expected to take the floor during the session.

