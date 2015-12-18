Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is an idiot, says West Brom&#39;s James McClean

LONDON. KAZINFORM - West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean has labelled Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp "a bit of an idiot" following the German's behaviour after Sunday'sfiery Anfield match between the two teams, The Guardian reports.

At various times during the 2-2 draw there were words exchanged between Klopp and his West Brom counterpart Tony Pulis, and at the final whistle there was no handshake between the two managers. Klopp raced to celebrate Liverpool's late equaliser with his players, although he was confronted by a member of West Brom's backroom staff, coach Mark O'Connor. McClean played the whole match, and the 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international was unimpressed by what followed the full-time whistle. "I've got respect for the man because he's done a great job at Dortmund, but I think he's a bit of an idiot if I'm being honest," McClean said. Speaking to BBC West Midlands, McClean added: "In the game on Sunday ... you can't act that way. Win, lose or draw, you've got to be respectful."