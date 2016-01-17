Liverpool monitor Athletic Bilbao’s €20m-rated forward Iñaki Williams

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Liverpool are monitoring Athletic Bilbao's forward Iñaki Williams, who has a release clause in his contract of €20m and has also attracted interest from Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old is a product of Bilbao's academy and has scored 10 goals this season for them playing as a winger. Williams operates as a central striker for Spain's Under-21s and it is understood that Liverpool have scouted him in recent weeks as Jürgen Klopp attempts to bolster his forward line, according to the Guardian.

Arsenal and Tottenham have also sent scouts to watch Williams but Atlético and Real could make a move for him in this transfer window given that they are facing transfer bans in the summer and January 2017.

Williams, born in Bilbao to a Ghanaian father and Liberian mother, has so far resisted his club's attempts to persuade him to sign a new contract believed to contain a release clause worth €100m. However, Athletic are reluctant to allow him to leave in January for less than €20m paid in one lump sum.

Photograph: Miguel Tona/EPA