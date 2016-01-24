Liverpool set to raise bid for Shakhtar Donetsk striker Alex Teixeira

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Liverpool are considering raising their €32m (£24.6m) bid for Alex Teixeira, as Jürgen Klopp admitted a new addition in January would have ramifications for his existing strikers in the summer.

Anfield officials remain in negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk over Teixeira despite disparities in their valuations of the 26-year-old being made clear during talks in Florida this week. Shakhtar want €50m for the Brazilian forward and believe keeping the player until the end of the season, when more clubs will be in the market, would help secure that sum, Kazinform has learnt from the Guardian.

Liverpool are the only team to make an official offer for Teixeira so far but accept it may take an increased bid to test Shakhtar's resolve over a player keen on a move to the Premier League.

Klopp kept his customary counsel over Liverpool's transfer business on Friday and refused to discuss Teixiera, who has scored 22 goals in 15 league games for the Ukrainian club this season. The manager did, however, concede Liverpool's injury list had "changed everything" regarding the January transfer window and that plans for the summer had been advanced because of their problems in attack. "If we find a solution which fits for both transfer windows, winter and summer, and a player could help us as quickly as possible then of course we would try," he said.

The Liverpool manager is adamant he will not "sign a lot of rubbish" in January. But having only this week insisted Christian Benteke had a long-term future at Anfield, describing the £32.5m summer signing as "a complete striker", and that Daniel Sturridge would be given time to revive his Liverpool career, Klopp admitted he will have decisions to make on his striking options this summer should reinforcement arrive this month.

"First of all we have January, a few days still, and the season ends in the middle of May," he said. "I don't know what will happen in May. We cannot change now everything, take all the players [who are available] and then in the summer think: ‘Ah, that is not so good.' We always have to think about the situation now, who possibly can help, plus who can help us from next season on for the next three, four, five years. In the summer we will have to make decisions, that is normal.

"Right now my job cannot be to say: ‘I think in the summer we will sell him and sell him.' I don't think about it now but we have to always think about the general situation. I am interested in the development of the whole club. I am interested in the Under-21s, the Under-18s and I know the first job is to take each point you can get. To do this you have to leave a space for young players and give them a chance to see that they can play. That is how you build a squad. And you need a little bit of luck. Now we have to work on this situation and then in the summer, believe me, we will be prepared for the next season."

Teixeira would be the most expensive signing of Klopp's managerial career even at €32m. His biggest outlay at Borussia Dortmund was the €27.5m signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Shakhtar in 2013. But the Liverpool manager, who started the 2013 Champions League final with a Dortmund team that cost £28m, insists deals of the size being discussed for Teixeira are routine for the Premier League.

Klopp added: "If you could play with this money in the Bundesliga it would make things much easier. Somebody told me the other day there was a list of the richest clubs in the world and Crystal Palace and other Premier League teams like this are on it. You are in competition with all the teams who all have money.

"In Germany we look to England and hear of a player changing clubs for £20m and think: ‘Oh my god.' A £20m transfer in Germany is a real big one, maybe only three or four clubs have done it. Take the money to Germany and the Bundesliga and it would make a big difference but here it doesn't make a big difference. You have unbelievably strong players in each place, and expensive players in each team. Money is not an issue, and it is not the only issue. You can't just throw the money away and take any players you want. It is always about the decision. You can sign a lot of rubbish with money or you can make really good decisions. We have money but we are not in Disneyland saying: ‘Come on take what you want.'"