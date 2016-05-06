Living wage per capita growing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The living wage per capita increased on average by 7.8 percent in Kazakhstan in April, 2016, as compared to the same month in 2015 and stood at 20,527 tenges (332.51 tenges = $1), the country's Statistics Committee said.

This figure has increased by 0.5 percent as compared to March, 2016.

The living wage for men stood at 24,375 tenges, women - 19,349 tenges, young men aged between 14 and 17 - 25,916 tenges and young girls - 19,860 tenges.

This is while the living wage for children under the age of 13 stood at 16,688 tenges and for pensioners - 19,201 tenges, trend.az reports.