Local businessmen build new kindergartens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty till the end of the year four new kindergartens, one school, 25 playgrounds and other facilities constructed on private finance will be handed over. In total private entrepreneurs of Almaty have been implementing 49 projects to the amount more than KZT 40 billion, as informed by the Almaty akimat.

Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baibek has visited Kazakh-language special kindergarten №124. Built in 1961, it was in an ultimate limit state. A private investor spent more than KZT 400 million and performed complete reconstruction and seismic retrofit.

"This kindergarten meets quality standards. We ought to create proper conditions for the citizens, as said by the President. To know that the child is in safety is very important for any parent", the akim said.

The project sponsors, RBK bank, constructed new walls, performed seismic retrofit, laid water and heat supply pipes and purchases new equipment and furniture made in Kazakhstan.

The local content in construction was 90% which was the support of domestic small and medium businesses. 200 jobs were created for the period of reconstruction. Once the kindergarten is handed over to service there will be 35 permanent jobs more.

It is planned to time the opening of the kindergarten by the 1st of December which is the First President's Day.

Also 146 new kindergartens have been built in Medeu district of Almaty within the State and Private Partnership.