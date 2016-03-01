Local content share in Kazakhstan’s car-making industry to rise to 50% in 2018 – Rau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The share of local content in Kazakhstan's car-making industry will reach 50% in 2018, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Albert Rau says.

He clarified that the government sets one important condition to domestic car producers –all of them must raise local share content to 50% by 2018. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the EEU market.

“We need to go ahead by developing our own production, to be stronger amid unstable curreny conditions. However, being a member of the Customs Union, we need also to exchange spare parts,” said he at KIAE Exhibition of Spare Parts, Automotive Components and Maintenance Equipment in Astana.

“We are actively cooperating with Chinese partners, with whom we agreed that local share content in our domestic enterprises must reach 50% in 2018. These are the main conditions of sale of home-produced cars at the CU market,” Rau stressed.