Local content share in public procurements reached 58.3% in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 9 months of 2016, the share of local content in public procurements of national companies and governmental structures has equaled to 58.3%, according to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

“As per the data announced by NADLoC (National Agency for Local Content Development), the share of local content in public procurements has made 58.3%. The total purchase of goods, services and works has increased by 1trln596bln tenge compared to the same period in 2015. However, the intermediate indicator of the local content has decreased by 7.7%,” said the Minister at the II Forum of Home Producers.

"The Government constantly launches measures to assist local producers, I mean industrialization programme, improvement of regulatory-legal framework and individual interaction with local producers in providing them with long-term orders and establishment of derivative industries," the Minister noted.

Sale of Kazakhstani products became the main topic of the discussion.

Thus, a panel session on “Procurements. Sale. Trade. Export” was organized during the forum, which brought together chiefs of national companies, the representatives of Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s daughter companies, business associations and more than 700 entrepreneurs.