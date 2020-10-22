Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The number of daily local coronavirus cases in South Korea spiked again to over 100 for the first time in nearly one month Thursday, as sporadic cluster infections at senior care hospitals and other facilities continued to climb amid eased virus restrictions.

The country added 121 more COVID-19 cases, including 104 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,543, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

The country's new COVID-19 cases bounced back to triple digits for the first time in a week due largely to an uptick in cluster infections at senior care hospitals and other risk-prone facilities, and a rise in imported cases.

The tally marked a rise from 91 new cases Wednesday and 58 Tuesday.

It also marked the first time that local infections surpassed the 100 mark since Sept. 24, when the number of domestic virus cases reached 109.