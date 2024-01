ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A locomotive has collided with a car in Aktau city tonight, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

The accident happened in the city at 1:23 a.m.



Witnesses say the locomotive crashed into the car on its way to the Sea Port station. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the car didn't see or hear the locomotive approaching.



More details are to follow.