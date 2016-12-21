Loeffler comments on Golovkin-Jacobs purse split

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Tom Loeffler, managing director of K2 Promotions, Daniel Jacobs will get more than it was ruled by the WBA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz

The long-awaited fight between unified champion Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs is now agreed on for March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Originally under the purse bid, Golovkin, as the “super champion,” would have received a 75/25 split in his favor. But in order to bring the fight back to the MSG and to keep Danny Jacobs and his team happy, Team Golovkin had to give them a little better percentage of the split.