Loeffler comments on the progress in negotiations with team Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler expects an agreement with team Canelo on a rematch to be reached soon, Sports.kz reports.

"We are looking forward to the second Canelo fight and are working on it. I'm already in town, Eric [Gomez] is also in town, so soon we'll sit down and discuss everything. He and Oscar [De la Hoya] are honest guys in terms of negotiations. I hope we will come to an agreement," Loeffler said.

Golovkin-Canelo rematch is expected to take place on May 5.