Loeffler: Golovkin-Brook fight helps both fighters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Tom Loeffler, who's representing Gennady Golovkin, the fight between GGG and Kell Brook is mutually beneficial, because each of these two boxers had problems finding the right opponent in their weight classes, Sports.kz informs.

"This fight is really helping both fighters. This is a big event. I saw Brook's fight against Shawn Porter in the USA. Then, Kell beat Shawn Porter and made a big statement. I think Kell was thinking about this fight for a while as long as he had problems finding big names willing to fight him in welterweight. GGG had the same problems in middleweight. In fact, we did not have Brook in our mind because he is a welterweight, but he is the next opponent for GGG now," Sky Sports cites Loeffler.