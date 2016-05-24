  • kz
    Loeffler: Golovkin may fight Ramirez, if talks with Canelo end in deadlock

    17:25, 24 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler announced that GGG may fight with undefeated Mexican boxer and current WBO Super Middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez.

    According to Loeffler, if negotiations with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez end in deadlock, Golovkin vs Ramirez fight will happen this year.

    Recall that both Ramirez and his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank aid that they are ready to accept Golovkin's challenge any time.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
