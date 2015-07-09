Loeffler: Golovkin to dictate the terms, not Ward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler believes that the fight with Andre Ward is possible, but it is GGG who should dictate the terms, Vesti.kz reports.

"Gennady is now clearly the ‘A' side... He would fight Ward on a 50-50 basis, the best 160-pounder vs. the best 168-pounder at 164 and a 50-50 split on all proceeds. But it seems like Ward needs more tuneup fights," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com. It is still unclear whether GGG and Ward's team will reach an agreement. But two things are for sure - Golovkin won't fight neither David Lemieux (at least this year) nor Carl Froch (who appears to lost interest in fighting GGG).