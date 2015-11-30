Loeffler: Golovkin v Froch fight would be one of the biggest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, CEO of K2 Promotions and the man behind Gennady Golovkin, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph why Golovkin's camp is open to a potential fight with Brit Carl Froch, Sports.kz reports.

"We are interested in a fight with Carl. Gennady's main aim is to unify the middleweight titles, but a fight with Carl is one of the biggest fights in the sport today," he said. "Gennady's popularity is growing with every fight, and everyone knows Froch for those two major fights with Groves, and from Carl's time in the Super Six." Loeffler admitted that Froch is definitely bigger than Golovkin. "But this would not be about size, but punch power. It's a tremendous match-up in styles," he added. It is worth mentioning that Froch said that a fight with Golovkin is the one thing that can get him back into the ring.