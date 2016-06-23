Loeffler: Golovkin vs. Eubank fight possible

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After it became clear that Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez fight will not happen this year, Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler started looking for other ‘options', even across the pond.

He revealed to Boxingscene.com that Chris Eubank Jr. wants to fight the undefeated holder of WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF belts.

"We had numerous discussions first with Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders and that seemed to not go very far. It looks like Saunders wants to keep that WBO title for as long as possible without having to fight Gennady. Again, you can't force someone to fight him. Eddie Hearn contacted me and said Chris Eubank - both Sr. and Jr. were interested in the fight," Loeffler said.

"Now they're focused on the fight on Saturday. I mean, we've seen the best laid plans go awry. We saw Andrzej Fonfara getting knocked out when he was supposed to go for his next fight with Adonis Stevenson. So they're definitely focused on that fight. It'll be interesting to see from our standpoint if the Eubanks are serious about making the fight or if they like to talk about it like many other fighters have talked about fighting Gennady but when it comes to actually signing the contract it's, ‘Well, we'll fight him the next fight," he added.

Source: Sports.kz