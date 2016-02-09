Loeffler: Hopkins would be a great opponent for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler has confirmed that Bernard Hopkins is one of the potential candidates to fight WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"It's an interesting fight, Bernard's a legend within the sport. But we have to get this IBF mandatory out of the way and we would always consider that. Bernard's the biggest name Sergey Kovalev fought so it would be a great opponent for Gennady," he said in an interview with Boxingscene.com.

"I've always said that if there's a middleweight champion willing to fight him, it's always going to be the priority. If Billy Joe Saunders isn't going to fight, if ‘Canelo' is not going to fight, we would consider a marketable name at 168 and Hopkins is more active than Andre Ward is, so it makes sense," Loeffler added.