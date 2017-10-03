  • kz
    Loeffler: It takes time to organize Golovkin vs Canelo rematch

    07:59, 03 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions revealed at what stage the rematch negotiations with Canelo's team are, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    Loeffler told EsNews that both teams have already sat down for the talks and it takes time to organize such a big fight and discuss all the aspects. In fact, the first fight did really good and it won't be a problem to organize the rematch. The fans want the rematch, the media want the rematch and both Golovkin and Canelo want the rematch.

    The rematch is tentatively scheduled on May 5, 2018.

    As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight at T-Mobile Arena on September in Las Vegas ended in a split draw.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
