Loeffler praises Golovkin's former opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), praised his former opponents British boxer Martin Murray (35-4-1, 16 KOs) and American Gabriel Rosado (23-11, 13 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Good luck to @MartinMurrayBox and @KingGabRosado tonight, 2 guys that fought GGG when "Risk vs Reward" was too high for others," Loeffler tweeted words of praise ahead of their fight in Liverpool this past weekend.



Murray captured the WBA Intercontinental middleweight championship title after beating Rosado on a majority points decision (119:109, 116:112, 114:114) on Sunday (April 23).



As a reminder, Golovkin stepped into the ring and knocked out both Murray and Rosado in their respective fights.