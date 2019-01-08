Loeffler responds to rumors that he and GGG have split

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler comments on the tweets of some U.S. journalists that he and GGG had split, SPORTINFORM reports.

First, Loeffler addressed ESPN journalist Dan Rafael who earlier reported that the promoter and Golovkin had parted ways.



‘Dan, @GGGBoxing told me today that this is yellow journalism and not to say anything about him or his career without a direct quote from him or myself. Highly irresponsible to write something like this, people now using your tweet to write full articles based on false information,' he tweeted.



Then he replied to Mark Ortega from PBC on Fox:



‘Mark, you are posting the same false information as other "media". Monkey see Monkey do. Check your #facts before posting or just call me. Ward lost 3 times when trying to break his contract with his promoter. @ceegoose @TGBpromotions will be happy to remind you #boxing,' says Loeffler.



After then, the promoter addressed Mike Coppinger from The Ring/Fox Sports who previously reported about new addition to the family of Kazakhstani boxer.



‘Mike, stop your speculation on @GGGBoxing career and wait for some #news. Please don't reference GGG personal life on social media, he keeps his family and boxing life completely separate. Show him some #respect and wait until when we have something official to announce,' he tweeted.