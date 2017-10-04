Loeffler reveals tentative date for Golovkin vs Alvarez rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler revealed that rematch with Canelo is likely to happen next May, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"We're gonna do our best to do a rematch with Canelo in May," Loeffler told FightHubTV. "Hopefully, we can work it out and the fans will get to see it again."



Asked if the negotiations about the rematch are underway, Loeffler said that last week he had a conversation with Eric Gomez [of Golden Boy Promotions].



"We're gonna do everything we can on our side to make the rematch happen. It was a very successful event. I know Gennady wants it, it's his priority," he stressed, adding that if the rematch happens it will be held on May 5.



As a reminder, the Golovkin vs Alvarez encounter on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in a split draw.



