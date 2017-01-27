Loeffler: Rumors on Golovkin vs. Saunders fight untrue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, the promoter of WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin from Kazakhstan, has addressed the rumors that GGG can take on WBO middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders this summer, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"No, no truth to that. Gennady is focused on March 18th. If he wins that fight naturally we'd like to make the ‘Canelo' fight but my job is to look forward and see what's available out there but everyone is focused on Danny Jacobs right now, because it's by far his most dangerous opponent of his career," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com.



"Canelo still has his fight on May 6. Gennady's goal has always been to unify the middleweight division. The ‘Canelo' fight would clearly be the biggest in the sport of boxing. So we'll have to see how it goes in March, we'll have to see how it goes in May to see what the best position is for Gennady at that point," Loeffler noted.



‘The good thing is if he's successful in March, I think it will finally open up all the doors for the big fights that he's been seeking out for the last five years," he added.



This week there were rumors that Golovkin and Saunders are negotiating a fight in Kazakhstan this summer within the framework of the EXPO 2017.



Meanwhile, Golovkin gears up for one of the toughest fights in his career against WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Danny Jacobs at the Madison Square Garden on March 18.