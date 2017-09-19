Loeffler says GGG's team considering venues for potential rematch with Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler has told Sky Sports the GGG team is considering venues for the potential rematch with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Gennady wants to fight before May but, if they commit to a rematch, we'll have to see if that makes sense. We can't put Gennady's career on hold but a rematch is the priority. Gennady wants a rematch because this left an unsatisfied taste. Canelo said he won't fight until May but we have to see if he wants a rematch. We wouldn't be hesitant about coming back to Nevada but we'd be more selective with the officials that were assigned. Byrd's scoring system doesn't fit GGG's style, so that gives an argument not to have her involved," Loeffler said in an interview with Sky Sports.



According to him, if there's a rematch, Dallas should be at the top of the list.



"But Madison Square Garden made an offer for the first fight that would have been a record gate for New York. After seeing the tremendous atmosphere at Wembley Stadium for Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko I was always a fan of going to the AT&T Stadium where we could have sold 100,000 tickets," he added.