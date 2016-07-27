  • kz
    Logvinenko gives FC Astana 1:0 lead against Celtic (PHOTOS)

    20:17, 27 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-leg match of the third-qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League between FC Astana and Celtic is underway at the Astana Arena.

    In the very beginning of the match both squads exchanged attacks cheered by football fans who filled in the stadium in the Kazakh capital.

    Yuri Logvinenko put Astana on the scoreboard in the 18th minute of the match.

    It is worth mentioning that FC Astana defeated Zalgiris in the previous qualifying round.

       

    PHOTOS: Dauren Mukhametzhanov 

    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Football News
