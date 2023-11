ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two-time Olympic champion and world's four-time weightlifting champion Ilya Ilyin's doping test sample submitted during London Olympic Games 2012 turned out to be positive, Oasport.it reports citing Asian mass media.

In case of its confirmation, Ilyin will be deprived of his Olympic medals and banned from competing at the upcoming Rio-2016 Games, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.