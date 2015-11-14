  • kz
    London&#39;s Gatwick Airport evacuated &#39;for protection of the public&#39;

    19:12, 14 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The evacuation comes hours after terrorist attacks in Paris which claimed the lives of at least 129 people.

    The North Terminal of London's Gatwick airport is being evacuated "for the protection of the public" after police found a suspicious package.

    A spokesperson for Sussex Police told The Independent the terminal was being evacuated "for the protection at the public." According to unconfirmed reports, the evacuation began after police detained a man carrying a gun or a grenade. For more information go to Sputniknews.com.

    World News News
