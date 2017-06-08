London City University launches academic training program for Kazakh judges

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On June 5, an academic training programme for judges from Kazakhstan was launched by the Law Society of England and Wales, in partnership with London City University's Law School. The event was attended by Mr Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK; Mr Joe Egan, Vice-President of the Law Society of England and Wales; Professor Carl Stychin, Dean of the City Law School; representatives from Britain's academic and legal communities; as well as judges and members of Kazakhstan's judicial agencies, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy to the UK.

Speaking at the reception, Ambassador Idrissov noted that legal English training is regarded as a core task in reforming Kazakhstan's judicial system and increasing effectiveness and transparency in line with the nation's economic and political modernisaton. With the Astana International Financial Centre set to be based on principles of English law, it is essential for practitioners to study English judicial practice.

Expertise and knowledge gained by Kazakh judges through this programme will ensure the effectiveness of the AIFC court, encourage fair settlement in investment disputes, and attract foreign investment to Kazakhstan's economy.



Mr Joe Egan, Vice-President of the Law Society of England and Wales, said the tailored programme would offer Kazakh judges a unique opportunity to apply British expertise to the AIFC. Not only is the Law Society of England and Wales keen to develop deeper and stronger relationships with Kazakhstan in training high-professional legal practitioners, it is also eager to assist in developing an effective law system for the country.



From April to June 2017, a group of 14 judges and members of Kazakhstan's judicial agencies - in association with the Law Society of England and Wales, the Bolashak International Presidential Scholarship, and the Astana International Financial Centre - held an intensive language training programme in London. The academic programme will be held over four months at the Law Society of England and Wales, concluding September 20, 2017.