    London club «acid attack» that injures 12 prompted by dispute

    22:43, 17 April 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 12 people had suffered burns from a suspected "strong acid" attack as about 600 revelers were evacuated from an east London club, local police said Monday, Xinhua reported.  

    Police officers said they believe that a man had thrown acid at two men after a dispute between two groups inside the nightclub.

    The incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. as 10 were taken to hospital to be treated.

    Two men in their 20s remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

    Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA 

