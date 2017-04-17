London club «acid attack» that injures 12 prompted by dispute
22:43, 17 April 2017
LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 12 people had suffered burns from a suspected "strong acid" attack as about 600 revelers were evacuated from an east London club, local police said Monday, Xinhua reported.
Police officers said they believe that a man had thrown acid at two men after a dispute between two groups inside the nightclub.
The incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. as 10 were taken to hospital to be treated.
Two men in their 20s remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA
Read more