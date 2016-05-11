London commemorates Great Patriotic War victims

LONDON. KAZINFORM War veterans from the United Kingdom, European and the post-Soviet countries, as well as the heads of diplomatic missions in the UK and the representatives of public organisations attended the ceremony of laying wreaths at Monument to Soviet Soldiers and civilians who died during the Great Patriotic War. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erzhan Kazykhanov also laid a wreath at the monument.

Following the ceremony, the participants observed a minute of silence in tribute to victims of the World War II.

National cuisine dishes were offered to the war veterans in the honour of the Victory Day, Kazinform learnt from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London.

The monument, dedicated to more than 20 million Soviet citizens killed in the struggle against fascism, was opened on 9th May 1999 in the park of the British Imperial War Museum. The monument is a three meter high bronze statue of a woman bowing her head, above which there is a bell, and at the foot of the monument lays a granite slab with a commemorative inscription. The soil of Kazakhstan, which contributed to the victory over fascism, is also kept inside the base of the granite slab.