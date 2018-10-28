London, Dublin and Manchester applaud Kazakh orchestra

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakh Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra named after Zhambyl completed its week-long tour of the cities of Great Britain and Ireland after giving concerts in Dublin, Manchester and London, Kazakhstan Embassy in UK informed on its website.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov thanked the orchestra participants for their contribution to bringing Kazakh culture to the world. In his speech at the concert in Manchester, the Kazakh diplomat noted Kazakhstan has a special relationship with the city, which was the first in the UK to declare itself as a nuclear-free zone. Manchester and Kazakhstan's Semei work side by side at the Mayors for Peace organisation aimed at achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world.



Classical music lovers, including those who heard the works by legendary Kazakh composers for the first time, celebrated the mastery of Kazakh musicians and the distinctive sound of classical Kazakh musical pieces. British politicians, business executives, cultural experts and members of the diplomatic corps who attended the concerts, were enthusiastic about classical Kazakh music and in the orchestra's work.

Among the attendees of the London concert were the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson, member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan Lord Mohamed Sheikh, ambassadors of a number of leading states, representatives of the British Foreign Office and international organisations, among others.



Famous Canadian violinist Lara St. John and the winner of numerous awards, Kazakh clarinetist Bekturgan Zholaman were the soloists of the concerts. The orchestra performed under the baton of famous Kazakh conductor Erbolat Akhmedyarov.

The tour also included the orchestra's live performance at the In Tune programme on BBC Radio 3, which traditionally invites best orchestras from the world of classical, jazz and folk music. The recording of the performance will be available on the BBC website for three months.

After the concert in London, the orchestra will travel to Milan to give the final concert of their world tour.



The concerts were organised by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom. The tour formed part of the Modern Kazakh Culture in a Global World project and was timed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the UK and Ireland.