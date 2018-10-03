London hosted Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum 2018 took place in London on October 2 bringing together above 150 representatives of business. Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev headed the Kazakh delegation, primeminister.kz reports.

The forum focused on new business and investments opportunities and prospects for Kazakh-British projects in the most high-growth economic sectors of Kazakhstan. Timely innovations for improving the country's investment climate, including tax and customs privileges, state assets privatization programme, favorable geographic location at the borderline of Europe and Asia, participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative and Eurasian Economic Union, Astana International Financial Centre functioning were the uppermost issues debated there.





Representatives of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, JP Morgan Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Ernst&Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, London Exchange, etc., attended the event.



Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Arystan Kabikenov, Kazakh Invest NC CEO Saparbek Tuyakbayev addressed those gathered.



"Kazakhstan is interested in attracting British investors who will bring assets, technologies and the best business practices crucial for Kazakhstan's successful economic diversification and its integration into the global system," Zhumagaliyev said.



As stated there, Great Britain is one of the biggest investors into Kazakhstan's economy. It accounts for USD 13 billion out of USD 300 billion attracted over 27 years of the country's independence.

