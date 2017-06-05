London police arrest 12 people

LONDON. KAINFORM The London police arrested 12 people in connection with the terrorist attacks on Sunday, Scotland Yard said, according to TASS.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area," Metropolitan Police said. "Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing."

Foreign nationals are believed to be among the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market, Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters on Sunday.



Read more .