London police arrest 19-year-old after knife attack

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A 19-year old man has been arrested after the London knife attack and mental health can have played a role in the attack, police said, Sputnik reports.

The Wednesday night attack led to the death of a woman who was in her 60s, police confirmed. Fife people were injured (one woman and four men), their condition has not been specified.



"A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after 10.39pm and is currently in police custody at hospital. Early indications suggest mental health is a significant factor in this case and that is one major line of inquiry. But of course at this stage we should keep an open mind regarding motive and consequently terrorism as a motivation remains but one line of inquiry for us to explore," the police said in a statement, as quoted by The Telegraph.



According to police, the counterterrorism police are still involved in the investigation into the Wednesday night knife attack in central London, at Russell Square.



"As a precautionary measure tomorrow, Londoners will wake up and in the morning they will notice an increased police presence on the streets, including armed officers. This is there to provide reassurance and safety," police said.



Police were called to the scene at around 22:33 local time (21:33 GMT) on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested at 22:39 local time.



Photo: © REUTERS/ Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool



Source: Sputnik