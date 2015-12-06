London Tube stabbing ‘terrorist incident&#39;

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A stabbing at a Tube station in east London is being treated as a "terrorist incident", the Met Police has said.

Police were called to reports of people being attacked at Leytonstone station just after 19:00 GMT. The knifeman reportedly shouted "this is for Syria", BBC News reports. A man was arrested after being Tasered by police. One man suffered serious knife injuries while two others received minor injuries. Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism detectives are investigating the case. Downing Street said it was monitoring the situation closely. The Met said the suspect was reportedly threatening other people with a knife. A witness told the BBC he saw a man holding a knife, about 3ins (7.5cm) long, standing over another man who was lying on the ground, and people running out of the Central Line station. Police said they received a call at 19:06 GMT and the man was arrested at 19:14. They said the most seriously-hurt victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Commander Richard Walton, who leads the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command, said: "We are treating this as a terrorist incident. I would urge the public to remain calm, but alert and vigilant. "The threat from terrorism remains at severe, which means that a terrorist attack is highly likely. "I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Leytonstone underground station earlier this evening at around 7pm who saw anything suspicious to call the anti-terror hotline on 0800 789 321. "Anyone who may have captured video or photographic footage of the incident is also urged to make contact with the Counter-Terrorism Command via the Anti Terror hotline".

Full story