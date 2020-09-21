Lopez finishes 6th in Tour de France Stage 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Tour de France with a traditional 21st stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris ended with Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar winning the 2020 Tour de France, Primoz Roglic as a runner-up and Richie Porte as third, Kazinform cites the press service of Astana Pro Team.

The leader of Astana Pro Team Miguel Angel Lopez became 6th in the final overall standings. He did a very good debut at the Tour de France, won the queen stage and missed just a little in the decisive individual time trial to reach the final podium.

«I think, that I did a good Tour de France. It was really nice to make debut in this great race and to do it until the end, finishing in Paris. I liked this race so much, I was competitive, I was always up there in front with all the best riders, I won a beautiful stage. Fighting for the podium, I was close for a big result in this race, but I missed a day to reach my goal. That’s cycling and there is nothing to do with it. However, I’ve got some valuable experience and I am sure that I will come back stronger. But right now, I am happy to be here in Paris with my team, which was phenomenal from start to finish. I want to thank all teammates, riders, staff, management for these three weeks! It was something incredible!» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The last stage in Paris as it was expected ended with a bunch sprint, won by the green jersey Sam Bennett, who outsprinted Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan.