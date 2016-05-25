Lord Astor of Hever DL, UK Prime Minister&#39;s Trade Envoy visits Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lord Astor of Hever DL, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, pays working visit to Astana

He had meetings with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Mr. Karim Massimov, Kazakhstan’s Minister for investment and development Mr. Asset Issekeshev, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Mr. Askar Myrzakhmetov, as well as Deputy Mayor of Astana Mrs. Malika Bekturova and heads of other state agencies and organisations.

The meetings considered trade and economic, as well as investment and energy relationship between Kazakhstan and the UK, including the development of Astana International Financial Centre and the participation of the UK in EXPO 2017

Source: www.kazembassy.org