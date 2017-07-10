Lord Mayor London plays organ in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Lord Mayor of the City of London, the head of the famous International Financial Center Dr. Andrew Parmley visited the organ hall of the Kazakh National University of Arts, the press service of the British Embassy in Kazakhstan said on its Facebook page.

"There he met a talented Kazakhstani organist Saltanat Abilkhanova, played the organ and tried on the traditional Kazakh chapan given to him," the statement reads.

As noted by the press service of the Embassy, the Lord Mayor of the City of London is not only the head of the famous International Financial Center but also a professional organist.