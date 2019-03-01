Lord Mohammad Itlaf Sheikh: President Nazarbayev cares about Kazakhstan people's wellbeing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev cares about the well-being of the people of Kazakhstan. Lord Mohammad Itlaf Sheikh, Vice Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan at the UK Parliament, said it commenting on the Kazakh Leader's initiatives put forward at Nur Otan Party's Jubilee Congress in Astana on February 27.

"In my view, President Nazarbayev has been a very good leader since the independence of Kazakhstan. By our standards, Kazakhstan is a new democracy, but overall, the country has done well under the leadership of the President. I get the clear impression that the President cares about the well-being of the people of Kazakhstan. It also appears to me that he is not satisfied with the social and financial position of the people. It would seem to me that the President needs to appear decisive and tackle the various issues and, in his view, the answer is that the President feels it is necessary to appoint a new Government and reorganise the ministries. The President has appointed Askar Mamin as the new Prime Minister and reorganised several ministries and appointed the entire Cabinet," the Lord Sheikh said.

"As a friend of Kazakhstan, I would like to comment that it appears the President needs a new broom to sweep up the socio-economic issues and insert vigour and vitality in taking action to improve the standards for the people of Kazakhstan," he added.