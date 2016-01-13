Lorenzo Amato to stage Madama Butterfly at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Italian director Lorenzo Amato will stage Giacomo Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" at Astana Opera Theatre on April 15-17, 2016, Kazinform learnt from the Theatre's press service.

112 years have passed since the opera was premiered at Milan’s La Scala Theatre. The opera tells a story of a 15-year-old Japanese Geisha Madama Butterfly (her real name was Cio Cio San), who fell in love with an American lieutenant. He intends to leave her once he finds a proper American wife. After long expectations she learnt he was cheating her and decided to commit a suicide. Critics call her a rebel, because she renounced her traditions, and, as a result, her family and nation renounced herself.

Lorenzo Amato says that such masterpiece as “Madama Butterfly” has no age and the force of music and dramaturgy remain actual today.

“Madama Butterfly” is a long ceremony for me: it begins with a wedding ceremony, then continues with a waiting ceremony, and ends with a death ceremony,” Amato says.

The play will be full of impressive psychological mise en scenes and is promised to be a spectacular event.

Musical Director of the play is renowned Kazakhstani maestro Alan Buribayev. Ezio Frigerio (Italy) is Artistic Director, Oscar Prize winner Franca Squarciapino (Italy) is Costume Designer, Vincenzo Raponi (Italy) is Lighting Director and Kazakhstani Erzhan Dautov is Chief Chorus Master.