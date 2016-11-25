Loscertales: EXPO-2017 guests to make three discoveries about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Paris, a delegation of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 headed by Chairman of the Board Akhmetzhan Yessimov took part in the 160th meeting of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of International Expositions (BIE), primeminister.kz reports

The head of the national company told about preparation for the exposition, as well as the company's future plans.

106 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed participation in EXPO 2017. 103 sections commissioners were appointed and 89 contracts were signed. 67 National Days have already been booked. Aid programs for developing countries are under implementation.

Technical sessions for the Silk Road countries, Egypt, international organizations, Latin American countries, the Caribbean Community, African countries and the Asia-Pacific countries were held. The sessions discussed various organizational issues such as design of pavilions and concept of participation.

Kazakhstan will establish a unified service center where all the guests and participants will be able to receive public services they might need in a quick and convenient way. The Center will begin its work next week December 1, 2016.

According to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, construction works are on schedule and 90% of the work is already done.

"The first five countries have already received their pavilions. And using this opportunity I would like to ask our participants to begin installation works. EXPO-town construction is also completed and we are ready to welcome guests. 360 apartments have already been booked and we expect more requests", Yessimov said.

The head of EXPO 2017 has focused on the content of exposition and told the audience about Kazakhstan’s pavilion as well as the Best Practices Zone. It should be reminded, that within the announced international competition organizers received 133 applications from 25 countries. The International Selection Committee has chosen 24 best projects.

"There is no doubt that this pavilion will attract great interest among professional participants, as well as ordinary visitors," said the chairman.

Following these statements, management and the members of the BIE positively assessed the preparations for the EXPO-2017.

"Our priorities are to organize a great exposition with interesting pavilions and to publicly advance Kazakhstan and its wonderful people, and other people from around the world in Astana. They will make three discoveries for themselves - Kazakhstan as a fantastic country , Astana as a miracle in the middle of the steppe and EXPO-2017 which, I am sure, is going to be a successful and remarkable event!", said Secretary General of BIE Vicente Loscertales.

As it was announced at the meeting of the BIE General Assembly, a visa-free regime will be introduced since January 1, 2017 for the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as Malaysia, Monaco, the UAE, Singapore, Lithuania, Malta, Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus.