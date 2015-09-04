Louis van Gaal content with his transfer deals at Manchester United

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Louis van Gaal's splurge in the transfer market is over with the Dutchman having brought in 12 new players for more than £250m in his 12 months as Manchester United manager. Van Gaal is confident he is close to completing the rebuild that was required on the squad he inherited from David Moyes and in future transfer windows will aim to bring in only a smaller number of key players.

While Van Gaal failed to land the elite attacker he had targeted - with Barcelona's Neymar and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale topping his list of targets - it is understood the manager is particularly content with this summer. The squad was strengthened at right-back, central midfield and in attack, with six new players coming in - Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Anthony Martial.

In his first summer in charge Van Gaal also added six new faces to the squad: Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Ángel di María, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Radamel Falcao on loan. The total cost has been £252.7m, though Van Gaal has also allowed more than 20 players to leave since he replaced Moyes. He remains free to invest again and there is still a sizeable budget should he wish to use it. However, the belief at the club is that the major surgery needed because of the weaknesses left when Sir Alex Ferguson retired and which his successor Moyes failed to remedy has now been addressed.

Van Gaal had targeted Sergio Ramos as part of any deal that would take David de Gea to Real Madrid. When it became clear the central defender would remain at the Spanish club the manager decided against moving for another centre-back as beyond Ramos there was not a second choice he favoured.

Manchester City signed Nicolás Otamendi for £32m from Valencia but he was never a target for Van Gaal as the manager believed only Ramos would bolster United's central defence. Van Gaal, who has deployed Daley Blind at centre-back this season, is content with the number of defenders he has at his disposal.

After De Gea's move to Real fell through in dramatic - and farcical - fashion on Monday evening the goalkeeper remained at United. Yet, despite Van Gaal having dropped him for the first five matches of the campaign following doubts over the Spaniard's focus, the manager has no long-standing issue with De Gea.

He believes it is a massive boost that a keeper considered one of the world's finest has remained at the club and that he will be an asset this season as Van Gaal seeks to make United serious contenders in the Premier League and Champions League and to challenge for a domestic cup.

Van Gaal is ready to reinstate De Gea as his No1 and drop Romero, who has replaced him, should the 24-year-old reach the high standards that made him the club's player of the year for the past two seasons. Source: The Guardian